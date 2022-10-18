Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul upset with Shalin-Tina as they don't support her captaincy bid, says 'main paagal thi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMBUL_TOUQEER Sumbul is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, the fault lines between Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Toqueer Khan got even deeper. After Sumbul's father was called on the show during the weekend episodes to set the Imlie actress straight, the relationship between her and Shalin soured. In fact, Tina Datta, who was initially part of the trio, has also distanced herself from Sumbul. While Gautam was removed as the captain of the house for taking the title 'for granted', others got the opportunity to stand up for captaincy.

Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakre fight for captaincy

Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were elected as contenders for captaincy through contestants' votes. Then follows a captaincy battle, which involved contenders stacking bricks like dominoes, and the one with the longest stack would win. The thrill of the new reign of captaincy stirred a huge fight between contestants Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The former supported Priyanka and the latter supported Shiv. After the task came to an end, Priyanka was disqualified by the 'sanchalak' Gautam and Shiv was named the new captain of the house.

Read: Bigg Boss 16: 'Imlie' star Fahmaan Khan to join Sumbul Touqeer in Salman Khan's show?

Sumbul upset with Shalin and Tina

At the start of the show, Shalin and Sumbul's friendship was warm and they got really close. However, their relationship has not been well lately. When contestants were asked to name who should be captain of the house, both Shalin and Tina did not take Sumbul's name which left her upset. She said, "Main paagal this jo maine apni dosti rakhi papa ke aane ke baad" (I was stupid to talk to them even after my father warned me not to). During a conversation, Shalin tried to clear himself of the blame and asked Sumbul to shut up. This upset her even further.

In the coming episode, the housemates will be asked by Bigg Boss to name the participant whose contribution to the house has been minimal. Tina and Shalin took Sumbul's name as did the other housemates.

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan calls out 'TV stars' for groupism, Tina Datta upset with label

Latest Entertainment News