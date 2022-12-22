Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De makes shocking accusation, says Tina Datta tried to break many marriages

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sreejita De, Tina Dutta

Bigg Boss 16: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Sreejita De will be seen making shocking revelations about her 'Uttaran' co-star Tina Datta. Tina and Sreejita have often been seen at loggerheads at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house. Their cold war stems from the days when they worked together in the show. A new promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Sreejita is seen talking to Soundarya Sharma about Tina. She even shared that Tina tried breaking people's house and hence she couldn't make a home for herself.

Sreejita says: "Tina can never stay without getting attention, especially from the boys. She has tried to break many marriages and that's why she has not been able to settle down in her own life and make her own house. She is one of those people who are so unhappy from inside that they pull down other people and get pleasure out of it." For the caption, it was written: Sreejita kar rahi hai Tina ke baare mein kuch baatein."

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', the nomination task took a fiery turn as the activity area was turned into a Shahenshah's durbar. Each contestant was asked to stand behind the wall assigned to them, nominate two contestants, and state their reasons while adding a brick towards the completion of the wall. Those with the most finished-looking wall stand nominated for eviction. The wrath of 'Bigg Boss' rains down on captains Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De who are punished for playing with the buzzer with lost immunity against eviction during the nomination drill.

The third captain of the week, MC Stan got a special power to directly nominate one housemate for eviction after the nominations task. The rapper shocked everyone by nominating Tina Datta and the reason he cites is that he thinks she went back on her words after vowing to teach Shalin a lesson for betraying her. A disgruntled Tina said that MC Stan wears a mask along with all his jewellery.

The rapper was quick to parry the blow by asserting that it's as expensive as her house. Shalin, who has a soft corner for Tina intervened in the heated argument, and soon after the rapper and Shalin started trading insults and threats.

