Bigg Boss 16: Smoking room gets locked with 'hum bewakoof hain’ sign after contestants violate rules

Bigg Boss 16: The high-octane drama in the house doesn't seem to cease at any point in the house. The contestants were recently warned by Bigg Boss not to smoke outside. He even stated that no cigarettes would be provided to the housemates, but as seen in the episode, they were eventually given cigarettes. Following that, contestants were still seen smoking in the garden area. Now, it seems Bigg Boss is giving severe punishment to the contestants.

The latest promo shows housemates assembled in the garden area. Then Bigg Boss is heard saying, "Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke itihaas mein, aapki meherbani se aaj hum is show ko..(If we have heroes like you, there is no need of villains. Congrats, because of all of you, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss)," and the audio cuts. After that, two masked men are seen entering the house. They are seen carrying a board that reads, "Hum bewakoof hai (we are idiots)." The promo further shows the men locking the smoking area with the board. Then Bigg Boss is heard saying, "Aap sabko garv mehsoos ho raha hoga kyuki sharm toh aap mein se kisi ko bhi nahi aati hai (You must feel so proud because all of you are shameless)."

Following that, Shalin Bhanot is seen saying sorry to the camera, whereas Sajid Khan refuses to apologize. Tina is heard saying that something close has never occurred in Bigg Boss history at the end of the promo. The intriguing trailer has piqued the interest of viewers who can't wait to witness the high-octane drama.

Meanwhile, speaking about the show, Archana Gautam is back in it after a sudden eviction, and she locked horns with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the recent episode. This week, four contestants are nominated for elimination: Shalin, Tina, Gautam and Soundarya. Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV in India.

