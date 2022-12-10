Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Video of Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill's fun banter goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VOOT Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill having fun at Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan was joined by Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC Square for BB16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar. Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star was on the reality show to promote their song ‘Ghani Sayani’. On her visit to the show, Salman and Shehnaaz gave their fans multiple moments to rejoice. Not only they pulled each other's legs but also showered one another with compliments. The Bollywood superstar called Shehnaaz 'patola, bomb, tambola' leaving everybody in splits.

Shehnaaz who shot to fame with Bigg Boss received a warm welcome from the host. He told her, “In season 13, you danced in a salwar suit when you came to the show’s set." Keeping up with his wit, Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif responded by saying, “Thoda toh jalwa dikhana padega na?" She goes on to demand compliments from Salman. The actor obliged saying, “Poori Patola, Bomb Tambola." Later, they won everyone's hearts as they danced to Dil Diyan Gallan. Videos showing their camaraderie are being shared across social media platforms. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, in Friday's episode, Salman Khan gave a reality check to contestants as he questioned Tina Datta and Sajid Khan on their behaviour in the house. Despite being told multiple times by the host and Bigg Boss himself about not discussing anything going on outside the house, the housemates are breaking the rules every now and then. Tina broke the rule this week as she kept on talking about her friends, Zuzu, Dolly, and Ram constantly.

She even used Zuzu's name to threaten fellow housemate Archana. Salman reprimanded Tina for referring to friends and not dealing with the house issues herself, he asked her to come to the confession room to talk about her issues. Salman and Tina spoke in detail about the latter's difficulties in the house and he tried to explain that playing alone and being strong is what makes a winner.

Salman also questioned the behaviour of Sajid. The host was seemingly angry with Sajid and called him out on his role as the self-proclaimed father figure to the housemates and on his repeated use of English language.

The host then went on to introduce the second wildcard contestant of this season, popular television actor Vikkas Manaktala.

Latest Entertainment News