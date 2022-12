Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 16 weekend episodes

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan returns as host in the weekend episodes of the controversial reality show. While on one hand he is joined by Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame and they dance together, Salman also poses some tough questions to the housemates. Tina Datta and MC Stan are under Salman's radar this time around. Follow minute-by-minute updates of your favourite reality show here.

Latest Entertainment News