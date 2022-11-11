Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Abdu calls Nimrit 'aunty', Shiv clears things out

Follow us on Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Follow live updates

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan returns as the host on the weekend episode of the controversial reality show. This week saw a major twist as a huge fight erupted between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. After Archana got physical with Shiv and grabbed his throat, she has been evicted from the house. Salman pulls up each and every housemate over the incident and addresses physical and verbal violence inside the house at length. Everyone shares their side of the story as we witness the drama unfold. Follow minute-by-minute updates from the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 here.

