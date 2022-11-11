Friday, November 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Abdu calls Nimrit 'aunty', Shiv clears things out
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Abdu calls Nimrit 'aunty', Shiv clears things out

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan returns in the weekend episode of the reality show and addresses the huge fight between Shiv and Archana.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2022 22:20 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Follow live updates

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan returns as the host on the weekend episode of the controversial reality show. This week saw a major twist as a huge fight erupted between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. After Archana got physical with Shiv and grabbed his throat, she has been evicted from the house. Salman pulls up each and every housemate over the incident and addresses physical and verbal violence inside the house at length. Everyone shares their side of the story as we witness the drama unfold. Follow minute-by-minute updates from the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 here.    

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16, Nov 11

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 11, 2022 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Priyanka calls Tina 'bossy'

    After an argument in the kitchen, Priyanka calls Tina 'bossy'. Tina blames Sumbul for putting this perception in people's minds. 

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Priyanka and Tina fight in kitchen

    Priyanka and Tina are cooking together in the kitchen. They argue with each other over the stove and food. 

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Tina says she wants to focus on Bigg Boss

    Shalin is seen apologising to Tina for his behaviour over the past few days. Tina says she wants to focus on Bigg Boss and nothing else.  

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Tina and Shalin continue to be distant

    Tina says that Shalin has misbehaved with her and she is hurt. They seem distant as ever. 

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Abdu takes dip in pool

    Abdu takes a dip in the Bigg Boss pool and he also imitated birds' voices. 

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shiv and MC Stan discuss Soundarya

    Shiv and MC Stan discuss Soundarya's behaviour with them. Shiv says Gautam gets jealous when Soudarya hugs him. 

  • Nov 11, 2022 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    After Archana's elimination, fans are upset

    Archana Gautam was one of the most entertaining housemates in Bigg Boss 16. Fans are upset after she has been evicted from the show for violent behaviour. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News