Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare reveals about his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap; says 'We broke up but...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VIKRANTCHAVHAN8 Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap

Bigg Boss 16: Touted as one of the strongest contestants, Shiv Thakare's game has impressed many. In the latest episode, he took the highlight as he talked about his relationship to friends and fellow contestants. During his Bigg Boss Marathi days, Shiv had fallen in love with co-contestant Veena Jagtap on the show and together they were loved by viewers. Fans also rooted for the duo and their chemistry. Now, Shiv revealed that it has been seven months now since they broke up but haven't moved on.

During a conversation with Sajid Khan and Tina Datta, Shiv spoke about falling in love with Veena and said, "Humara breakup hua tha 7 mahine pehle, par hum move on nahi hue. woh kaam mein busy hogayi par move on nahi hue... Maine apne aap ko promise kiya tha joh kuch pehle reality show mein hua woh aage nahi hoga (We broke up seven months ago but we still haven't moved on. We got busy with work. I had promised myself that I won't fall in love again on a reality show).

"Hum dono ne pura ghar hearts se bhar diya tha. Pura Maharashtra mein mera naam lenge toh uska naam pata hai, uska naam lenge toh mera pata hai. Itne romantic cheezein ki thi humne us ghar mein. Main bodybuilder hoon mujhe mere body par tattoos pasand nahi par maine task ke beech mein uska naam tattoo karwaya that. Yahan cheezein na bahar ki tarah pratical nahi ho sakti especially kaam ko lekar... (We had filled the entire BB Marathi house with hearts and had done so many romantic things for each other. The entire Maharashtra knows us with each other's name. I am into fitness and I don't like to get tattoo done on my body, but when I was asked to get her name inked during a task, I happily did it on the show.)," he added.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam flirts with Ankit, compares him with Christian Grey of 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'

To this, Sajid and Tina agreed with him saying that it's not possible to be in a relationship inside the house as the outside world is more practical.

For the unversed, Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap met during Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and fell in love with each other. However, after dating for a while, the two decided to part ways. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss house also witnessed a 'satta badal' task where the new captain Ankit Gautam defended his title of the 'king'.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Salman Khan's mother Salma's birthday bash: Helen dances to her songs; Harshdeep Kaur, Arpita attend

Latest Entertainment News