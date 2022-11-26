Saturday, November 26, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Sajid, Priyanka; contestants claim Archana is being used
Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Sajid, Priyanka; contestants claim Archana is being used

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: In today's episode, Salman Khan takes a dig at Sajid Khan after the ugly spat with Archana. Contestants also think that Archana is being used by Priyanka and Soundarya. Stay connected for live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2022 21:41 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: In today's episode, the host of the show Salman Khan takes a dig at Sajid Khan after he was indulged in an ugly spat with Archana. Archana tells Salman that Sajid blackmails her for getting her out of the show, to this Salman tells her that only the audience has the right to do it, even Bigg Boss can't take that decision. Salman also schools Priyanka for not supporting Archana in her fights. He also warns Priyanka to stop pretending for fake support from the audience. In a special game, Salman asks the contestants to point out the most used contestants on the show. Nimrit, Sajid think that Archana is being used by Priyanka and Soundarya.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE

  • Nov 26, 2022 9:41 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    MC Stan is safe from the nomination

    Salman reveals that MC Stan is safe from the nominations this week.

  • Nov 26, 2022 9:38 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sajid apologizes to Salman Khan for abusing Archana

    Salman Khan asks Sajid to repeat whatever he abused Archana. Sajid then apologizes to Salman Khan and said that he lost it and that he shouldn't have abused her. Sajid also tells Salman that he treats Archana as his younger sister.

  • Nov 26, 2022 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana complaints Salman that Sajid blackmails her

    Archana complaints to Salman that Sajid Khan blackmails her of getting her out of the show.

