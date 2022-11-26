Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Sajid, Priyanka; contestants claim Archana is being used

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: In today's episode, the host of the show Salman Khan takes a dig at Sajid Khan after he was indulged in an ugly spat with Archana. Archana tells Salman that Sajid blackmails her for getting her out of the show, to this Salman tells her that only the audience has the right to do it, even Bigg Boss can't take that decision. Salman also schools Priyanka for not supporting Archana in her fights. He also warns Priyanka to stop pretending for fake support from the audience. In a special game, Salman asks the contestants to point out the most used contestants on the show. Nimrit, Sajid think that Archana is being used by Priyanka and Soundarya.

