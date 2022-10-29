Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan-Katrina reunite but why actor wants to spy on Vicky Kaushal?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BABITAKUMARII Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Superstar Salman Khan will be seen in his fun element in an upcoming episode of his controversial reality show. Well, the actor will be reuniting with stunning actress Katrina Kaif, who arrived on the sets with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In a promo video from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Katrina can be seen asking Salman Khan who he would like to spy on if he turns into a ghost, and the actor's reply will shock you.

Salman told Katrina that he would like to spy on her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, if he turns into a ghost one day. The superstar said, "Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai (There is a guy named Vicky Kaushal)." When Katrina Kaif asked the reason behind it, Salman said, "Loving hai, caring hai, ya daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hoon toh aap blushing hai (He is loving, caring or daring. When I talk about him, you blush)." Katrina Kaif couldn't help but smile after hearing Salman's answer.

Katrina had a big smile on her face after hearing Salman's answer. For the unversed, the actress married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Also, Katrina and Salman danced to Sooryavanshi song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'. Several videos and photos from their dance performance are being widely shared by several fan pages.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat and have now teamed up for Tiger 3, which is the third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film has been shot across the globe with one of its kind action-packed experiences for the audience during the festive season of Diwali.

