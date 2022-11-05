Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan, housemates point out Sajid Khan's flaws in game

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan is joined by the cast of Mili and Double XL as the stars promote their respective films on the reality show.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2022 21:42 IST
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan returns as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss. In the latest episode, Salman confronts the contestants for their actions over the past week. A major fight breaks out between Shiv and Priyanka and Ankit gets involved in it too. Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal share the stage with Salman for the promotions of Mili and later on, Sonakshi Sinha and the rest of the cast of Double XL also come on the show to promote their latest release. Salman and the housemates confront Sajid Khan for his lack of interest in the game. Follow minute-by-minute updates of Bigg Boss 16 here. 

Live updates :bigg boss 16 november 5

  • Nov 05, 2022 9:42 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Salman lectures Sajid Khan

    Salman Khan said that Sajid Khan is looking indifferent, a hypocrite and a man with double standards to the audience. 

  • Nov 05, 2022 9:36 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Housemates share opinion on Sajid Khan

    After being asked by Salman Khan, housemates shared Sajid Khan's weaknesses in the game. Many said that he is not taking a stand on issues and not participating in the game properly.  

  • Nov 05, 2022 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Salman confronts Sajid Khan

    Salman Khan confronts Sajid Khan. He says that the director is not taking decisions wisely and not taking a stand. 

