Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan, housemates point out Sajid Khan's flaws in game

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan returns as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss. In the latest episode, Salman confronts the contestants for their actions over the past week. A major fight breaks out between Shiv and Priyanka and Ankit gets involved in it too. Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal share the stage with Salman for the promotions of Mili and later on, Sonakshi Sinha and the rest of the cast of Double XL also come on the show to promote their latest release. Salman and the housemates confront Sajid Khan for his lack of interest in the game. Follow minute-by-minute updates of Bigg Boss 16 here.

