Bigg Boss 16: Shalin & Tina's mothers fight over their love bond? Latter's mom gives her reality check

Bigg Boss 16: It is family week in the BB house and contestants are reuniting with their family members after 3.5 months. Till now, family members of several contestants have graced the house. The last episode saw MC Stan's mother, Nimrit's father and Archana's brother in the BB house. Now, in today's episode, Shalin and Tina's mothers will enter the house. Ahead of the episode, a promo is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the promo, Tina Datta's mother entered the home and gave her a reality check about her love-angle with Shalin Bhanot. Tina quizzed her mother about whether Shalin truly loves her. To this, her mother replied, "nahi nahi koi pyaar vyaar nahi hai (no, there is no love or anything)."

On the other hand, Shalin's mother also stepped in and showered her son with love. She gave him a hug and a forehead kiss. When she met Tina, she said, "Tumhaari aankhen itna bolti hai, koshish karna kuch galat na bole (your eyes speak a lot, try not to say anything wrong).

Meanwhile, in the garden area, Tina sat next to her mother and said, "Mom, kuch chahiye nahi ki tamasha ho (I don't want any drama to take place now)." Her mom lectured her and said, "Main teri maa hu, tu meri beti hai, tu meri maa nahi hai (I am your mother, you are my daughter, don't try to act as if you are my mother)."

Several fans also reacted to the promo. One user wrote, "Now it will be fun to watch." Another user wrote, "I hope their mothers can convince them that their on-screen bond is not working."

The promo has piqued the excitement of fans, who are now anticipating watching the episode.

