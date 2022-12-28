Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot cries inconsolably, requests to leave the show | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAHULSO45817430 Shalin Bhanot's still from the sets of Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss house doesn't fail to entertain the viewers with the daily doses of controversies. Now, in a new promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Shalin Bhanot was seen getting extremely upset over some issues and crying inconsolably. He even requests Bigg boss to let him exit the show. The video started with Tina Dutta standing near Shalin as he had his meal at the diner table. However, he got up from his seat and threw a chair. Shalin then went outside and threw away another chair screaming.

After that, Shalin pointed at the camera said, "Main iske liye thodi na aya hun (Did I come here for this)?" Next, Tina comes and keeps her hand on his shoulder, but Shalin moves away. The video ends with Shalin saying, "Open this f****** door, and I'll step out."

Following this, another clip was also shared that showed Shalin bursting into tears and speaking his heart out. He said, "Mereko confession room mein bula mujhe nahi karna hai (I don't want to do this, call me to the confession room). I'm done with this, I'm done with this show. Aur guys I'm telling you, call me. I want to talk to you. I can't take this s*** anymore. I b***** can't take this s*** anymore." He again asked Bigg Boss to open the door adding, "Agar izzat se yaha nahi hun toh mujhe nahi rehna hai (If I can't stay here with respect I don't want to be here)."

"Bigg Boss please call me I'm requesting you. Just send this clip, I purposely do. I don't want to say anything. I want to speak. Aapko duniya ko yeh dikhana hai Colors pe (You want to show this to the world on Colors)?" As Sajid consoled him, Shalin cried wiping away his tears, "Yeh kya hai? Accha nahi hai yeh show (What is this? This is not a good show). It's not a good show man". he added further.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

