Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams MC Stan and Archana Gautam, shows exit door. Who do you think is right?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams MC Stan & Archana

Bigg Boss 16: In a recent episode, MC Stan and Archana Gautam got into a heated argument about household chores. They started abusing each other's families as a fallout of the ugly conflict. The rapper made the choice to leave the house voluntarily after the altercation. Stan was asked not to leave the house by Sajid Khan. He prompted him to give Archana a hard slap. Stan became agitated and proceeded to slap her. Shiv made an effort to dissuade him from doing this. Now, as Shukravaar Ka Vaar is slated to air in a few hours, a teaser is doing the rounds in which Salman Khan slams MC Stan and Archana over their infamous dispute.

The promo shows Salman asking the rapper why he would take on someone's parents during a quarrel. He then asks Stan if he was correct or wrong about this fight, to which the rapper responds that he was certainly wrong about the "thing" (abuses) he had said. Then he informs Archana that she informed the rapper that he had entered the programme on generous grounds, prompting him to inform her that it was actually her who had done so. Following Archana's affirmation that she is correct, host Salman declares, "If this is your attitude, leave the house now." However, it is unclear which contender was shown the exit door.

Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, the next ones to receive the blitz are Shalin and Tina. In the promo, Salman Khan asks Tina, 'what game was she paying and with whom?' Baffled over this, she said "Sir I don't act, I have told Shalin also that we cannot be together." Salman states, "There is no consistency in your game, when you were weak you went with him and got strong you left him."

Also Read: OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 6): Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2 & others

The promos have piqued the interest of viewers, who are now waiting to watch the episode tonight. Now, it will be interesting to see who is shown the exit doors among the two rivals.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha getting a divorce after 22 years? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News