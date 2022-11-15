Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan's outdoor smoking offends audience, netizens call makers 'biased'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WHATZ_UROPINION Bigg Boss 16: Sajid's outdoor smoking offends audience

Bigg Boss 16 has viewers who express their opinions and follow it religiously. While fans cheer on their favourite contestants to victory, they also take every opportunity to criticise what goes wrong in the house. Bigg Boss recently warned the housemates that smoking is prohibited within the open area and that anyone seen smoking there after repeated warnings would face consequences. Following that, Sajid Khan was seen openly smoking in the garden area, which enraged the audience. Now that Sajid Khan is the new captain of the house, internet users are questioning his increased privileges and rule violations.

After the episode aired, pictures of Sajid Khan smoking a cigarette openly in the garden area went viral on social media. The twiterrati have jammed the microblogging site, reacting to the rule violation by the new captain. One user wrote, "#SajidKhan Can Openly smoke ( despite getting warnings earlier) but instead of giving him Punishment..#BiggBoss16 gave him Extra Powers...even After breaking a RULE.. great na But #BiggBoss isn't Biassed at all ..hai na." Another user wrote, "Why does #SajidKhan becomes the tour guide? Because he SMOKES IN THE OPEN, keeps breaking rules, show force on BB property!! #BB16." A third user tweeted, "#SajidKhan is breaking all the rules time & again lekin #BiggBoss apne damad ko punishment de hi nahi sakte because Big B is scared of him."

On Sunday, Bigg Boss punished MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta for smoking inside the bathroom. He said there would be no supply of cigarettes now. After the no-cigarette supply decision, Archana was hailing Bigg Boss, and at the same moment, Sajid Khan told Archana that if she could come back, cigarettes could easily come.

Meanwhile, the newly elected captain, Sajid Khan, has been given the power and privileges of a king and queen. It will be interesting to witness how the bonds between the housemates change going forward.

