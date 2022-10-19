Bigg Boss 16: Romantic photos of Priyanka Chahar-Ankit Gupta go viral, fans say 'PriyAnkit forever'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRATIKUNIVERSE Priyanka Chahar, Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta of Udaariyaan have become one of the favourite pairs inside Bigg Boss 16. The duo were loved for their impeccable chemistry on screen and now their off-screen chemistry is impressing netizens too. The two are often seen spending time together inside BB16 house. Other than this, they are also seen supporting each other and standing up for one another. While the two have said they are just friends, they are often seen confessing their feelings for one another.

They became a talking point after a video of them went viral on social media. In the video, Priyanka and Ankit are seen sitting in the garden and having a heart-to-heart conversation. Priyanka tells Ankit that she is the one who has always stood up for him. Ankit responds asking if he hasn't. "Now, that we are together here, you probably have to," said Priyanka. Responding to her, Ankit says, "What you mean by "have to"? It's my choice and I want to."

The heartfelt felt moment won the hearts of fans who are loving this chemistry inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Post the latest episode of Bigg Boss, they are sharing their cute and romantic moments of PriyAnkit on social media. Take a look:

The Colors show currently features Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

