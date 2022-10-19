Wednesday, October 19, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16: Romantic photos of Priyanka Chahar-Ankit Gupta go viral, fans say 'PriyAnkit forever'

Bigg Boss 16: Romantic photos of Priyanka Chahar-Ankit Gupta go viral, fans say 'PriyAnkit forever'

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta's heartfelt moment during the latest episode of BB16 has gone viral on social media. Fans are loving the chemistry of these Udaariyaan actors. Take a look at some romantic moments of PriyAnkit here.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: October 19, 2022 11:53 IST
Priyanka Chahar, Ankit Gupta
Image Source : TWITTER/PRATIKUNIVERSE Priyanka Chahar, Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta of Udaariyaan have become one of the favourite pairs inside Bigg Boss 16. The duo were loved for their impeccable chemistry on screen and now their off-screen chemistry is impressing netizens too. The two are often seen spending time together inside BB16 house. Other than this, they are also seen supporting each other and standing up for one another. While the two have said they are just friends, they are often seen confessing their feelings for one another.

They became a talking point after a video of them went viral on social media. In the video, Priyanka and Ankit are seen sitting in the garden and having a heart-to-heart conversation. Priyanka tells Ankit that she is the one who has always stood up for him. Ankit responds asking if he hasn't. "Now, that we are together here, you probably have to," said Priyanka. Responding to her, Ankit says, "What you mean by "have to"? It's my choice and I want to." 

The heartfelt felt moment won the hearts of fans who are loving this chemistry inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Post the latest episode of Bigg Boss, they are sharing their cute and romantic moments of PriyAnkit on social media. Take a look:

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer upset with Shalin Bhanot as he doesn't support her captaincy bid

'Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16', posts Ali Fazal after uproar from actresses, DCW chief & more

Bigg Boss 16: Twitterati demand Ankit to be punished just as Shalin after former's clash with Gori

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta vote Sumbul Touqeer as the least performing contestant

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer admits being in a relationship. Is she talking about Fahmaan Khan?

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Archana & Gori lock horns, Shalin-Tina vote against Sumbul

The Colors show currently features Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

