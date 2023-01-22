Sunday, January 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Eviction game begins; Ekta Kapoor enters to cast among contestants
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Eviction game begins; Ekta Kapoor enters to cast among contestants

Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, Salman Khan's schooling continues. Contestants will vote out someone from the house today. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor joins Salman Khan in the hunt for a new face from the contestants. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: January 22, 2023 20:53 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, Salman Khan strictly warns Shalin Bhanot and calls him the weakest contestant on the show. Later he announces that today it will be the housemates who need to decide collectively who will be evicted today. While having a conversation about the same Nimrit and Shiv start an argument. A new task, Paap Ka Ped ka task begins. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee enter the show and reveal that they will cast someone from the show for their next project. Stay tuned for the live updates.

 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News