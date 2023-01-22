Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Eviction game begins; Ekta Kapoor enters to cast among contestants

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, Salman Khan strictly warns Shalin Bhanot and calls him the weakest contestant on the show. Later he announces that today it will be the housemates who need to decide collectively who will be evicted today. While having a conversation about the same Nimrit and Shiv start an argument. A new task, Paap Ka Ped ka task begins. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee enter the show and reveal that they will cast someone from the show for their next project. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Latest Entertainment News