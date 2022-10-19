Bigg Boss 16 October 19 LIVE: Shalin Bhanot clashes with Tina Datta and Gautam Vig over Sumbul Touqeer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 October 19 LIVE: Today's episode will be full of clashes between Shalin, Tina and Gautam vig over Sumbul. Tina and Gautam will be seen taking digs at Sumbul by sarcastically commenting on Sumbul. As the house is already cooking stories about Sumbul's feelings for Shalin, Tina and Gautam will be seen taking advantage of the situation. Shalin's entry will be seen in the conversation and will be lashing about in support of Sumbul. Well, let's see what more we will have on the pate today.

