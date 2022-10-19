Wednesday, October 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 October 19 LIVE: Shalin Bhanot clashes with Tina Datta and Gautam Vig over Sumbul Touqeer
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 October 19 LIVE: Shalin Bhanot clashes with Tina Datta and Gautam Vig over Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Today's episode is full of clashes between Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Gautam Vig after Shalin backs Sumbul in the house. Well, let's find out in today's episode what's cooking in BB16.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2022 22:21 IST
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 October 19 LIVE: Today's episode will be full of clashes between Shalin, Tina and Gautam vig over Sumbul. Tina and Gautam will be seen taking digs at Sumbul by sarcastically commenting on Sumbul. As the house is already cooking stories about Sumbul's feelings for Shalin, Tina and Gautam will be seen taking advantage of the situation. Shalin's entry will be seen in the conversation and will be lashing about in support of Sumbul. Well, let's see what more we will have on the pate today. 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 October 19 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 19, 2022 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin gets into a heated argument with Tina and Gautam

    Shalin and Gautam get into a heated argument which also went a little nasty because Shalin thinks that Sumbul is unnecessarily getting involved in this sarcastic commenting situation. 

  • Oct 19, 2022 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sumbul tries to pacify the situation

    Gautam mocks Shalin and calls him 'Ladhki k piche chela'. Everyone calls Sumbul a kid to this she reacts and asks Shalin and Gautam to stop fighting for her. She also requests everyone not to call her 'bachi'.

  • Oct 19, 2022 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin lashes at Gautam and Tina

    After the sarcastic comments that Tina and Gautam passed on Sumbul. She shared the conversation with Shalin. Sumbul told Shalin that TIna called Shalin to be her daddy. The whole conversation took a nasty turn and Shalin and Gautam entered into a heated argument.

  • Oct 19, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina takes dig at Sumbul

    Tina Datta takes dig on Sumbul. Gautam Vig and Ankit also takes the advantage of the situation and make fun of her. Sumbul left the room as she couldn't take the insult.

  • Oct 19, 2022 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Tina says Shalin is not Loyal

    Tina Datta says Shalin Bhanot has not been loyal to their team and is playing a game. Also, she asked MC Stan not to trust him for the distribution of rooms. On the other hand, Shiv is trying to divide everyone in the house.

     

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News