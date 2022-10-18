Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 October 18 LIVE: Its Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta VS Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16 October 18 LIVE: After taking Sumbul Touqeer's name as the least performing contestant, Shalin Bhanot subsequently admits to Tina Datta that he regrets his decision. See what happens next.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2022 22:05 IST
Bigg Boss 16 October 18 LIVE
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 October 18 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 October 18 LIVE: Salman Khan's controversial reality show sees Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta pairing up against Sumbul Touqeer. After Sumbul's father, housemates' advice, and Salman's lecture, another massive bomb bursts on Imlie actress when Bigg Boss announces to nominate two contestants who have performed the least. Following this, Shalin and Tina name Sumbul as the aforementioned contestant in the show. However, Shalin regrets his decision later. 

After taking Sumbul's name as the least performing contestant, Shalin subsequently admits to Tina that he regrets his decision. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 October 18 LIVE

  • Oct 18, 2022 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Later, Gori get into a fight with Priyanka too.

  • Oct 18, 2022 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Housemates try to stop the fight between Archana and Gori. Priyanka asks Gori not to blame Archana if she doesn't have any proof. 

  • Oct 18, 2022 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Archana Gautam VS Gori Nagori

    Archana and Gori are arguing over avocados. When Archana, who is standing in the kitchen area, asks, "Kisne feka avocados? Gori, without giving a second thought, replies “Tumne feka hongay." The sentence didn't go down well with Archana and the two get into a war of words. 

  • Oct 18, 2022 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss 16 is keeping everyone glued to their screens.

