Bigg Boss 16 Oct 7 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan surprises Abdu Rozik, Manya & Sreejita lock horns

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 7 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Superstar Salman Khan has returned as a host of 'Bigg Boss 16' and unlike last season this time he will be taking classes and assessing the weekly activities on a special episode of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar'. In today's episode, the host-actor will surprise Tajikistan singer and contestant Abdu Rozik by gifting him a set of 2 kg dumbbells. Salman will also be organising a party for the housemates where he shared a certain piece of advice for certain contestants. Furthermore, Sreejita De and former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh will be seen getting into a heated argument and nasty fight. Let's see what 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' has to offer to its audience.

