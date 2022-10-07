Friday, October 07, 2022
     
  Bigg Boss 16 Oct 7 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan surprises Abdu Rozik, Manya & Sreejita lock horns
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 7 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan surprises Abdu Rozik, Manya & Sreejita lock horns

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 7 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, Salman Khan will surprise Abdu Rozik with a special gift. Keep yourself hooked to this space for more updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2022 22:54 IST
Salman Khan, Abdu Rozik
Image Source : COLORS TV Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 7 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Superstar Salman Khan has returned as a host of 'Bigg Boss 16' and unlike last season this time he will be taking classes and assessing the weekly activities on a special episode of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar'. In today's episode, the host-actor will surprise Tajikistan singer and contestant Abdu Rozik by gifting him a set of 2 kg dumbbells. Salman will also be organising a party for the housemates where he shared a certain piece of advice for certain contestants. Furthermore, Sreejita De and former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh will be seen getting into a heated argument and nasty fight. Let's see what 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' has to offer to its audience.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Oct 7 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Tina Dutta is having trust issues with Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot

    Tina Dutta talks to Sumbul and tells that she doesn't feels valued with Gautam and Shalin. She also says that she feels uncomfortable around them and she is having trust issues. Soon, Shalin enters the conversation and a arguement between the two starts.

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Salman Khan asks Sajid Khan to read mind

    As Ankit, Priyanka, and Manya were not invited to the dinner party, host Salman Khan asked Sajid Khan to infer what they were thinking as they were projected on television. In a humorous jab, Sajid says that Ankit is stuck with Priyanka and Manya.

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    MC Stan mocks Shalin Bhanot for 'acting' on the show

    Rapper MC Stan says that he find Shalin Bhanot fake and he just 'acts' on the show. Shalin was quick enough to answer him that, he is not here for acting. If he wants to act, he will have a director and he will charge money for the same. Salman Khan appreciates his answer.

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Salman Khan hints Sumbul

    Sumbul complains to the host that she is made feel unworthy and her opinions are not welcomed. She also takes the name of Shalin Bhanot, who ignores her as she goes on to explain, Salman Khan then tells her that, people who are close to Sumbul are only making her feel small. Sumbul immediately gives a look to Tina who is sitting beside her on the table, however Tina denies that and says, 'I feel Sumbul is strong.'

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan's 'be yourself' message to housemates

    Before the party dinner begins, Salman Khan advises the contestants to be themselves. He feels that 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' actor and contestant Gautam Singh Vig is not showing his real side on the show. He warns everyone to play their own game and not how people have played in earlier seasons. 

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Manya Singh and Sreejita De lock horns

    Manya Singh and Sreejita De indulge in a ugly spat. Manya challenges Sreejita, says 'Let's see who will change the game.' Also mocks Sreejita's profession. 

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss 16 Jalad stamps contestants

    Bigg Boss 16 Jalad aka bouncer of the BB party is here! As Salman Khan invited Abdu as the first guest to the party. She invited the next contestant Nimrit and the game goes on. 

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan organises party

    After discussions and schooling sessions, Salman Khan organises a party for only 'ten' contestants of the house. But who will be those contestants? well, that will be decided based on the task and host. 

     

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Salman Khan surprises Abdu Rozik

    Salman Khan has a special gift for the cutest contestant of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Abdu Rozik. The host gives him 2kg dumbles which he requested previously. 

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan is here!

    The Bollywood actor and host Salman Khan makes a dashing entry into the house in traditional. Looks dashing in a blue embroidered kurta.  

