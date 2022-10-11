Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Oct 11 LIVE: Sreejita De & Gori Nagori lock horns, MC Stan reacts
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 11 LIVE: Sreejita De & Gori Nagori lock horns, MC Stan reacts

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 11 LIVE: In today's episode, Sreejita De and Gori Nagori will be seen charging on each other over hygiene. Stay hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2022 22:07 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 11 LIVE
Image Source : OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM HANDLES Bigg Boss 16 Oct 11 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 11 LIVE: In today's episode, Sreejita De and Gori Nagori will be seen locking horns after Sreejita requested Gori to go wash her hands somewhere else. Gori is offended and wonders why she has to go against everything. Both Sumbul Touqeer and Sreejita respond, and the former becomes irate and informs Gori that she is preparing food. In the verbal exchange, Sreejita refers to Gori as "standardless." Then, rapper MC Stan is seen standing up for Gori and becoming enraged. He will be seen saying that everyone is teasing Gori and wondering if it is because she is from a village.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Oct 11 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 11, 2022 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sreejita De & Gori Nagori lock horns

    Sreejita De and Gori Nagori lock horns after the former requested Gori not to wash her hands in kitchen as she is cooking food. Gori is offended and wonders why she has to go against her, everytime. 

  • Oct 11, 2022 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The couple thing

    Bigg Boss 16 has now turned spicier, with more drama and fun. While some contestants took a stand for their friends, there were some seen locking horns. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News