Sunday, November 27, 2022
     
  Bigg Boss 16 November 27 LIVE: Archana refuses to obey Bigg Boss; contestants face harsh punishment
Bigg Boss 16 November 27 LIVE: Archana refuses to obey Bigg Boss; contestants face harsh punishment

Bigg Boss 16 November 27 LIVE: Archana refuses to obey Bigg Boss as he gives punishment to the contestants who are violating the rules of sleeping at odd hours. This fumes Bigg Boss and other contestants face his anger and harsh punishment. Stay tuned for live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2022 22:04 IST
Bigg Boss 16 November 27 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 November 27 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 November 27 LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss punishes the contestants for sleeping at odd hours. He tells Abdu to smash water on the faces of those contestants who sleep at odd hours. So, Shalin, Ankit, Soundarya and Archana are the ones among those who are violating Bigg Boss's rules. While other contestants are serving the punishment, Archana refuses to face it. Everyone tries to make her understand but Archana being Archana, even goes loggerhead with Bigg Boss. Archana's attitude fumes Bigg Boss and because of this, each contestant is facing Bigg Boss's anger.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 November 27 LIVE

  • Nov 27, 2022 10:02 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shekhar Suman enters with Big Bulletin

    Shekhar Suman enters with Big Bulletin, he starts roasting Shalin for not being the man of his words.

     

  • Nov 27, 2022 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Priyanka and Ankit sort out issues

    Priyanka and Ankit are seen sorting out their issues. Both are seen hugging each other and discussing the things that went wrong between them.

  • Nov 27, 2022 9:49 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Soundarya tries to tease Tina

    Soundarya tries to tease Tina by talking to Shalin. Archana and Priyanka also take the advantage of the moment.

     

  • Nov 27, 2022 9:44 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Nimrit loses her patience

    Nimrit breakdown as she is getting irritated because of the fake people around her. Sajid tries to pacify her.

  • Nov 27, 2022 9:39 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Abdu steals chocolates from Sajid

    Abdu steals chocolates from Sajid Khan's ration. MC Stan is the partner in crime in this cute mischief.

