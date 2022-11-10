Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Nov 10 LIVE Updates: Shiv makes fun of Archana's political career, she grabs him by the neck
Live now

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 10 LIVE Updates: Shiv makes fun of Archana's political career, she grabs him by the neck

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 10 LIVE Updates: In the latest episode of the reality show, Archana and Shiv get into a massive fight and hurl abuses at each other.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 22:15 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Nov 10 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 10 LIVE Updates: In the latest episode, Shiv and Archana's fight takes an ugly turn. Archana is seen getting physical with Shiv as their verbal fight escalates and things get serious. Shiv is seen making fun of Archana's political career and brings her 'party's' name into the conversation. This upsets Archana a lot. Meanwhile, at the start of the episode, Priyanka, the sanchalak of the captaincy task, removes Abdu from captaincy and Bigg Boss announces that a new person will be elected in its place. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the reality show here.

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16, Nov 10

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 10, 2022 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Housemates demand action

    After Archana attacks Shiv, housemates turn against her and ask Bigg Boss to take immediate action. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana attacks Shiv

    Archana tries to grab Shiv's neck and the whole house comes in between to break them off. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana takes tissue boxes

    Archana seems to have gone against the entire house. She takes tissue boxes and sugar to her room and hides both items. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shiv discusses consequences of violence

    Shiv is seen getting into a discussion with housemates about violence inside the Bigg Boss house. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shiv makes fun of Archana's political career

    Shiv makes fun of Archana's political career and her party. This upsets her a lot and she warns him. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Abdu's captaincy is over

    After Priyanka's decision, Abdu has been removed from the captain's status. A new person will be elected soon. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 9:52 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Priyanka to decide captain

    Priyanka was the sanchalak of the task and was given the responsibility of choosing the new captain of the house. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News