Bigg Boss 16 Nov 29 LIVE: Shiv curses Archana as they fight for food; Priyanka sobs over Ankit's behavior

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Nov 29 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 29 LIVE: In today's episode, Archana is seen fighting over food and asks Soundarya to cook fresh chapatis for her as she can't have stale food, to this Soundarya asks Nimrit to tell Shiv and other housemates not to eat those fresh chapatis as Archana wants them. Nimrit then takes chapatis from Shiv's plate and this fumes Shiv and he starts cursing Archana for this thing. While these housemates are indulged in this fight, Priyanka is seen crying over Ankit's behavior because the audience and the host of the show Salman Khan many times took a dig at Priyanka for being bossy and dominating towards Ankit.

Latest Entertainment News