Tuesday, November 29, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Nov 29 LIVE: Shiv curses Archana as they fight for food; Priyanka sobs over Ankit's behavior
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 29 LIVE: In today's episode, Archana, Soundarya, Nimrit and Shiv get into an ugly verbal spat over food. Archna snatches food from Shiv's plate. On the other hand, Priyanka is seen sobbing over Ankit's behavior. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2022 22:00 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 29 LIVE: In today's episode, Archana is seen fighting over food and asks Soundarya to cook fresh chapatis for her as she can't have stale food, to this Soundarya asks Nimrit to tell Shiv and other housemates not to eat those fresh chapatis as Archana wants them. Nimrit then takes chapatis from Shiv's plate and this fumes Shiv and he starts cursing Archana for this thing. While these housemates are indulged in this fight, Priyanka is seen crying over Ankit's behavior because the audience and the host of the show Salman Khan many times took a dig at Priyanka for being bossy and dominating towards Ankit.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Nov 29 LIVE:

  • Nov 29, 2022 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Golden guys Sunny and Bunty enters Bigg Boss house

    Sunny and Bunty, the two Golden Guys enter the house with the opportunity for the housemates to win back the 25 Lakhs prize money. Bigg Boss welcomes them to the house, he explains how they can win the money back.

  • Nov 29, 2022 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Soundarya gets in a fight with Archana

    As fight breaks out over atta and rotis in the house, as Archana has issues with eating stale food. Soundarya points out that she can’t handle Archana’s tantrums.

  • Nov 29, 2022 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shiv curses Archana

    Because of Archana, Nimrit takes away chapati from Shiv's plate, this fumes Shiv and he starts cursing Archana. He calls her an animal.

  • Nov 29, 2022 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana fights for food

    Archana fights for food and asks Nimrit to take away the chapatis from Shiv's plate.

  • Nov 29, 2022 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Ankit teases Shalin

    Ankit teases Shalin and asks him to help him to cut vegetables.

