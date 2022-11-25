Bigg Boss 16, Nov 25 LIVE: Fahmaan Khan enters as first wildcard; Shalin-Tina's parents confront Sumbul's dad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Nov 25 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 25 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates welcome the first wildcard contestant of the season, and it is none other than Sumbul's Imlie co-star and rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan. Sumbul's happiness knows no bounds as Fahmaan enters the show. She becomes emotional upon his arrival and tells him that everything will be fine now that he has arrived. On the other hand, Shalin-Tina's parents confront Sumbul's dad over his degrading remarks. The parents get into a war of words, backing their children. Meanwhile, the race for captaincy is on in the house between Shiv, Tina and Nimrit. Now, it will be interesting to see the changing scene in the house after the entry of the wildcard contestant. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

