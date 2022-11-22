Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE: Housemates indulge in nomination special task, Archana instigates Tina over hygiene

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates indulge in the nomination special task. Contestants turn into killers and the one get shooted will go straight in nomination. All the contestants go and put their point infront of the killers to save themeselves from getting nominated for the week. On the other hand, Archana instigates Tina over hygiene. The politician-actress tells her that hygiene is not meant by face and backs Sumbul. This infuriates Tina and she lashes out at Shalin. Then Sumbul is seen crying infront of Shalin, after the actor asks her to support Tina. After, sparking a riot between Sumbul-Shalin-Tina, Archana is seen bursting with laughter in the garden area. Now, it will be interesting to see the changing equations between the housemates. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

Latest Entertainment News