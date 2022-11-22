Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE: Housemates indulge in nomination special task, Archana instigates Tina over hygiene
Live now

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE: Housemates indulge in nomination special task, Archana instigates Tina over hygiene

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates indulge in the nomination special task, and on the other hand, Archana taunts Tina over hygiene. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2022 22:14 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates indulge in the nomination special task. Contestants turn into killers and the one get shooted will go straight in nomination. All the contestants go and put their point infront of the killers to save themeselves from getting nominated for the week. On the other hand, Archana instigates Tina over hygiene. The politician-actress tells her that hygiene is not meant by face and backs Sumbul. This infuriates Tina and she lashes out at Shalin. Then Sumbul is seen crying infront of Shalin, after the actor asks her to support Tina. After, sparking a riot between Sumbul-Shalin-Tina, Archana is seen bursting with laughter in the garden area. Now, it will be interesting to see the changing equations between the housemates. Keep an eye on this space for live updates. 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16, Nov 22 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 22, 2022 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana becomes first nominated contestant

    Killer Shiv shoots Archana, making her the first nominated competitor. While Priyanka is saved for the week.

  • Nov 22, 2022 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates play nomination special task

    Housemates indulge in an interesting filmy nomination special task; Shiv, Priyanka and Archana start the game.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Latest News