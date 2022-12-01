Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur rates contestants; Tina Datta, Archana & Ankit Gupta disagree with ranking

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VOOT Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: In the recent episode of the Salman Khan hosted show, everyone was called into the living room as Bigg Boss yells at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta and the Golden Boys aka Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar as they break the rules of the house by talking in English and discussing outside world with the housemates. Following this, captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was tasked to rank contestants from 1 to 11 based on their involvement in the house.

As Nimrit begins by ranking everyone, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chaudhary, and Ankit Gupta disagree with her. Nimrit puts Shiv Thakare in the first position and the second was Soundarya Sharma. As Nimrit tries to defend her choices, Tina says "But you only used to say that you don’t understand Soundarya Sharma she is way par to your understanding and tries to speak in the loop and as per that I don’t understand her talking."

Responding to this, Nimrit adds, "Yes I did say that before that I still don’t understand her but as a contestant, I feel she is very good at playing the game. And in the third position I would like to keep Abdu Rozik". The Ranking was followed by Abdu and the contestants accuse her of putting her friends in the top ranks. After she ranks Abdu in the third position everyone mocks her and says what kind of contribution he has in the house. When Nimrit was about to choose other places, Archana Gautam commented: “Abhi ruko pehle panch tak toh unki mandali aayegi uske baad hum.”

She then ranks Archana as fourth, Sajid Khan in fifth, Priyanka becomes sixth, Shalin is given the seventh position, followed by Tina on eighth, MC Stan-- ninth, Sumbul Touqeer Khan at tenth and finally, Ankit Gupta was ranked last, 11th.

After the ranking, Ankit Gupta, who was irked with Nimrit's choice, said, "Agar mein sabse kaam involvement ke baad bhi nauvey hafte mein sirf ek baar nominate hoka yaha tak hoon toh ye aap sabke mooh par chata hain.” (Its a slap in the face for all of you if I have survived 9 weeks with a single nomination and least involvement.) Also Read: 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill hugs and romances Vicky Kaushal, calls him 'family' | Photos

The task ends with Bigg Boss announcing that the contestants will take ration based on their ranks and the remaining groceries will go to Nimrit and the Golden Boys.

