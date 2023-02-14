Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Mandali, Priyanka and others attend special party hosted by Farah Khan | INSIDE videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@REAL_KHABRI_1 BB16: MC Stan & others attend Farah Khan's party

Bigg Boss 16 is over but the party hasn't. After MC Stan lifted the trophy of the reality show, the contestants partied with host Salman Khan just like every year. On Monday, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also hosted a special party for the Bigg Boss 16 contestants and shared videos of them having fun together. Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a glimpse of the party which she captioned, "Party of the year !! #biggboss16 .. #myfavouriteshow #MANDLIROCKS p.s.- @m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time."

In the video, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit, Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and others can be seen singing the Bigg Boss anthem. Apart from them, Farah's close friend Sania Mirza, Chunky Panday, Arbaaz Khan and 'Bigg Boss 8' winner Gautam Gulati marked their presence at the party.

Rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 16 season, beating Shiv Thakare in the finale. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the second runner-up. The TV actress attended Khan's party wearing a hot pink mini dress and looked gorgeous. Farah Khan shared a small video of her grooving on her Instagram stories. Check out more inside videos and photos from the party here-

Meanwhile, MC Stan's witty one-liners and bold demeanor helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time. His bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik was also loved by many. Stan won the support of many rappers including Raftaar, Divine, Badshah, Ikka, Emiway Bantai, Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut, Munawar and many others. They even sent video messages to Stan during the finale episode.

Like all other seasons 'Bigg Boss 16' also received a good response from the audience.

(With ANI inputs)

