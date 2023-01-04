Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan almost slaps Archana Gautam after Sajid Khan's comment, here's what Shiv did

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARIFAK08 Archana Gautam and MC Stan get into an ugly fight

Bigg Boss 16: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', MC Stan's fight with Archana Gautam will reach its peak as the rapper decides to slap her and make an exit the show. It all begins when Abdu Rozik becomes the house captain and Archana keeps poking everyone in the house for bathroom duty and ends up having a fight with Shiv Thakare. Archana calls Shiv "phattu" while he tags her "kaam chor".

Archana is then seen speaking to Abdu: "You are the captain, please be fair". Abdu tells her: "I checked everything, if you are feeling so bad then you go and clean the washroom." Archana then asks MC Stan for the duty and they end up in a massive argument where things get nasty and both Archana and Stan get abusive and target each other's parents. The fight takes an ugly turn, after which Stan locks himself in the bathroom.

Shiv tries to pacify him but he gets instigated again when Sajid said: "Ja laafa mar ke aa," Stan decides to slap Archana but Shiv stops him from doing that. Watch the video here:

Bigg Boss then calls everyone outside and schools Archana and MC Stan. The voice of Bigg Boss says: "If you want to show such a weak personality and negative side then I will also make sure your fans see all of this."

Not just this but in a recent episode, Archana Gautam and MC Stan were seen getting into an ugly war-of-words. Archana asked Stan how long he is planning to stay just because the audiences outside are voting for him and that he doesn't even clean the room. Stan retaliates by asking Archana whether she thinks he is her father's servant.

After Stan makes a nasty comment about her mother, an angry Archana is heard telling him if he doesn't feel any shame for talking so crassly about anyone's family. "Jo dusre ki Maa ki respect nahi kar sakta na, wo ghatiya hai," she had said.

Bigg Boss 16 premieres on Colors TV and Voot.

