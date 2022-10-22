Bigg Boss 16: Manya gets slammed on social media after she asks Abdu Rozik to hurl shoes at Priyanka

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abdu, Manya

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh has once again caught the attention of the Internet but not for good reasons. She got into a fight with housemate Priyanka Choudhary in a recent episode after which the former beauty queen asked the shows cutest contestant Abdu Rozik to throw shoes at the TV actress. The fight began after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tried to prank Priyanka and Archana at midnight which did not go down well with the two.

Nimrat was seen playing a prank on housemates as she tries to play a ghost with her hair covering her face. House captain Shiv Thakre also had a laugh with them. However, this prank doesn't sit well with Priyanka and Archana Gautam and they lash out at their housemates. Priyanka accused Shiv of being involved in the nuisance, Archana beat the plate with a spoon to wake everyone.

While Priyanka and Archana questioned Nimrit, Manya joined them and said "Tumhare baap ka nahi hai yeh." Social media users expressed thier anger at Manya's choice of words. In another incident, Manya also asked Abdu Rozik to throw shoes on Priyanka but he decided not to.

This is not the first time that Manya was slammed on social media. In an earlier episode, she was reprimanded by Salman Khan. He had asked Miss India runner-up Manya Singh why she undermined other's professions. It all started with Manya praising herself and downplaying Sreejita's work. During an argument with Sreejita, Manya said: "I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? Shaitan (evil)."

Salman said that according to Manya she is above everyone because of her profession as said: "Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain (As per Manya she is a fire and rest all are junk)".

Earlier, Manya was also seen indulging in a fight with Sumbul Touqueer Khan. The former raised questions on Sumbul's relationship with Shalin and called their bond 'fake' and said they are just trying to imitate Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla.

Manya said: "Everyone wants to be like Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, but they were real. Their emotions were real. They were ready to even die for each other. Why do these contestants forget that only one person wins the trophy at the end of the day."

