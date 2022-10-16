Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Shekhar Suman takes dig on each contestant today; Shalin-Tina faces criticism

Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2022 21:38 IST
In today's episode, the contestants will face Shekhar Suman's rash as he will be uncovering each contestant's character. Shalin and Tina will have to face the critique question and answer session. Shekar Suman will ask Abdu and Sajid to rate Ankit's body on the show and let's see what the duo think about his body. Sajin and Abdu have been seen maintaining their brotherhood till now but it's the house of Bigg Boss nothing can stay constant. Well. lets's gear up for the coming episode to add more masala to our lives.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16

  • Oct 16, 2022 10:02 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sajid asks Sumbul, 'Shalin ki Samba kyu ban rahi thi'

    Sajid asks Sumbul, 'Shalin ki Samba kyu ban rahi thi', as she was always after Shalin about making his coffee and his food. Sumbul then said that she never had those intentions even if she was doing stuff for Shalin.

  • Oct 16, 2022 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina, Shalin and Nimrit gets into heated arguement

    Tina, Shalin and Nimrit get into a heated argument as Shalin was hurt because Nimrit did not support them after yesterday's episode. Shalin also confronts Gautam that even he didn't come in support of him when Shalin was getting roasted over Sumbul's case.

  • Oct 16, 2022 9:49 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sumbul confronts Shalin

    Sumbul denies being in love with Shalin and confronts Shalin about the same. She expresses her aggression to Shalin and was disappointed with him because Shalin didn't tell her about people thinking about her relationship with him in a wrong way. As Gautam Vig tells everything to Sumbul that Shalin thinks that she can go into depression because of Shalin.

     

     

  • Oct 16, 2022 9:43 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina Datta breaks down

    Tina Datta breaks down as Gautam Vig scolds her over not keeping her jacket in a proper place. Later he hugs Tina and tells her that being a captain he will have to maintain the decorum of the house so there are no personal grudges.

