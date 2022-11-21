Monday, November 21, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Archana, Soundarya call Tina and Shalin's relationship fake; Sumbul talks to her father
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Archana, Soundarya call Tina and Shalin's relationship fake; Sumbul talks to her father

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: In today's episode contestants are seen gossiping about Tina and Shalin's relationship. Soundarya and Archana think that they are faking the relationship just for the content of the show. Stay tuned to know more about what's cooking inside the house.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2022 22:22 IST
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: In today's episode, contestants are seen gossiping about Tina and Shalin's relationship. Shiv is seen talking to Nimrit about how fake Shalin and Tina's relationship is, Nimrit also agrees and says that she also doubts them because both Tina and Shalin speak totally opposite whenever they are not around. On the other hand, Archana bets with Soundarya and tells her that Tina and Shalin will not stay a couple outside the show. Soundarya also claims that this relationship thing is just for the content of the show.

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 21, 2022 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Nimrit lashes out at Shalin

    Nimrit lashes out at Shalin and tells him to stop joking around and manage his own situation first. Shalin later apologises to her.

  • Nov 21, 2022 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina thinks that Soundarya hits on Shalin

    Tina tells Shalin that Soundarya is trying to hit on him. Tina seems very possessive about him and asks him to be careful.

  • Nov 21, 2022 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Soundarya asks Shalin about Tina

    Soundarya straightforwardly asks Shalin about his and Tina's relationship status. Though Shalin did not commit anything bluntly but tells her that his equation is different with Tina.

  • Nov 21, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina and Archana lock horn

    Tina and Archana get into a heated argument, Shalin intervenes and takes advantage of the situation but Tina lashes out at him and tells him to entertain Archana.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Latest News