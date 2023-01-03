Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16 January 3 LIVE: Archana Gautam & MC Stan fight shamelessly; captaincy task begins

Bigg Boss 16 January 3 LIVE: In today's episode, a heated argument takes place between Archana Gautam and MC Stan. They fight shamelessly and shout at each other. On the other hand, Bigg Boss plans a new task for captaincy. Stay tuned for live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2023 22:00 IST
Bigg Boss 16 January 3
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 January 3

Bigg Boss 16 January 3 LIVE: In today's episode, Archana Gautam one of the most annoying contestants in the house again gets into an ugly verbal spat with MC Stan. Both indulge in a shameless fight where Archana calls MC Stan 'ghatiya' and in revert, he says 'Bigg Boss tera baap hai kya'. The fight seems to get very nasty and Archana takes advantage of the situation and teases MC Stan that now he will be schooled by Salman Khan. On the other hand, the captaincy task begins in the house where Priyanka and Sajid are seen getting into an argument. Stay tuned to get all the masaaledaar latest updates.

