Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE: Contestants become emotional as family members enter; Shalin-Tina get reality check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE: Contestants become emotional

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE: In today's episode, contestants are told to freeze as family members enter the house. Farah Khan, Sajid Khan's sister, walks in and gives him a hug while he begins to cry. Farah mentions having three brothers in the house, referring to Shiv, Abdu Rozik, and MC Stan. She also speaks with Shalin-Tina about their relationship. Shiv's mother enters the house, and Shiv becomes tearful at seeing her. Priyanka finally sees his brother after three months and is flooded with emotion. On the other hand, BB invites family members to participate in nominations by entering the confession room. It will be fascinating to watch what goes into the nomination now that family members have been involved. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

Latest Entertainment News