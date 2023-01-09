Monday, January 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE: Contestants become emotional as family members enter; Shalin-Tina get reality check
Live now

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE: Contestants become emotional as family members enter; Shalin-Tina get reality check

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE: In today's episode, contestants get teary-eyed as family members enter the house. On the other hand, BB calls guests in the confession room. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2023 22:11 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE: Contestants become emotional
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE: Contestants become emotional

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE: In today's episode, contestants are told to freeze as family members enter the house. Farah Khan, Sajid Khan's sister, walks in and gives him a hug while he begins to cry. Farah mentions having three brothers in the house, referring to Shiv, Abdu Rozik, and MC Stan. She also speaks with Shalin-Tina about their relationship. Shiv's mother enters the house, and Shiv becomes tearful at seeing her. Priyanka finally sees his brother after three months and is flooded with emotion. On the other hand, BB invites family members to participate in nominations by entering the confession room. It will be fascinating to watch what goes into the nomination now that family members have been involved. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16, Jan 9 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 09, 2023 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Farah Khan gives her opinion on Shalin-Tina's bond

    Farah Khan speaks on Shalin and Tina's romance, calling it the world's most boring love story.

  • Jan 09, 2023 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Sajid's sister enters the house

    Farah Khan, Sajid's sister, enters the house and sobs upon seeing him. Sajid tries hard not to cry when he sees her.Sajid's sister enters the house

  • Jan 09, 2023 9:49 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    A new day

    Housemates start the day off right with the Bigg Boss anthem.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News