Bigg Boss 16, Jan 24 LIVE: Housemates clash in nomination task; Nimrit's ticket to finale at stake

Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16, Jan 24 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates indulge in nomination task. On the other hand, Nimrit's ticket to finale is at stake as BB questions her captaincy.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2023 22:21 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Jan 24 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates give their two names for the nomination task and tell the reason for nominating. As the finale approaches, the nominations are heated this week. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Toqueer indulge in a war of words. Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's ticket to the final week is put at risk, and a violent brawl breaks out between contentants. Priyanka goes head to head with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan in an attempt to prevent Nimrit from getting the ticket. Keep an eye on this space for live updates. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16, Jan 24 LIVE

  • Jan 24, 2023 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    BB has a request for Priyanka and Archana

    After Tina makes a request, BB asks Priyanka and Archana to prepare chicken soup for her.

  • Jan 24, 2023 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shiv and Priyanka lock horns

    Shiv and Priyanka engage in a verbal brawl. The house breaks out into a riot as Nimrit and MC Stan join them.

  • Jan 24, 2023 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Nimrit maintains its spot in finale

    Nimrit retains her place in the finals as she remains the captain of the house.

  • Jan 24, 2023 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates evaluate Nimrit's captaincy

    Housemates assess Nimrit's captaincy but engage in a verbal brawl in the process.

