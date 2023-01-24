Bigg Boss 16, Jan 24 LIVE: Housemates clash in nomination task; Nimrit's ticket to finale at stake

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Jan 24 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 24 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates give their two names for the nomination task and tell the reason for nominating. As the finale approaches, the nominations are heated this week. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Toqueer indulge in a war of words. Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's ticket to the final week is put at risk, and a violent brawl breaks out between contentants. Priyanka goes head to head with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan in an attempt to prevent Nimrit from getting the ticket. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

