Monday, January 23, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 23 LIVE: Shalin feels left out in the house; Shiv and Nimrit's friendship at stake

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 23 LIVE: In today's episode, Shalin gets emotional and asks everyone to nominate him. He feels left out as contestants are ignoring him. Meanwhile, Shiv and Nimrit are seen talking and clearing the misunderstanding between them.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2023 22:06 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 23 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Jan 23 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 23 LIVE: In today's episode, the house seems to be in chaos after Salman Khan schooled Shalina and Tina. Shalin Bhanot is seen requesting everyone to nominate him as no one in the house is talking to him. Everyone has been ignoring him ever since Salman Khan asked him to mend his ways and have control on his speech. It also seems that the Madali is breaking apart as Shiv and Nimrit are getting into constant fights. The misunderstandings are taking a level up as the finale is coming closer. Weel, will Shiv and Nimrit be able to sort out things? Stay tuned for the live updates.

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 23 LIVE

  • Jan 23, 2023 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shiv and MC stan discuss Priyanka's game

    Shiv and MC Stan discuss Priyanka's game plan. They think that she is purposely being friendly with them.

