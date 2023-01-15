Sunday, January 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Jan 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Unexpected guests surround Sajid Khan; house under attack
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Unexpected guests surround Sajid Khan; house under attack

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss house is under attack, some unexpected guests enter the house and surround Sajid Khan. On the other hand, Shekhar Suman brings his twin brother Razor Suman to roast the contestants. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2023 22:00 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 15 Weekend Ka Vaar
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Jan 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Today some unexpected guests are on a mission of attacking the Bigg Boss house. These uninvited people who are in black outfits with their faces covered and guns in their hands enter the house and surround Sajid Khan. It’s Sunday and Shekhar Suman enters with Bigg Bulletin. He brings in his twin brother Razor Suman, we all have seen how Shekhar roasts all the contestants and now adding to it a new avatar can be seen. How the two characters roast the housemates is a treat to watch. 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Jan 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 15, 2023 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss house under attack

    Bigg Boss house is under attack, some uninvited people who are in black outfits with their faces covered and guns in their hands enter the house and surround Sajid Khan.

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:53 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shiv wins the cooking competition

    Tina, Archana and Priyanka declares Shiv to be the winner of the cooking competition.

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Cooking competition begins

    Bigg Boss asks the male contestants of the house to appear for a cooking competition. Shiv and Shalin are the contenders. Let's see who wins.

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:39 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Priyanka clear things out with Soundarya

    The ex-friends Priyanka and Soundarya try to sit and sort things out. Priyanka clearly states that she never felt a true friendship with Soundarya. On the other side, Soundarya makes it clear that she was attached to Priyanka and the ex-contestant Ankit Gupta as they were her first friends.

     

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:24 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shekhar Suman enters with Big Bulletin

    Shekhar Suman's twin brother Razor Suman enters with Bigg Bulletin. He makes sure that nobody misses Shekhar because he maintained the roasting pattern. From the fun moments of family week to Tina-Shalin's relationship, he makes sure to give the contestants a reality check.

     

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin and Priyanka are up for a new game plan

    Shalin and Priyanka sit and discuss the planning of the game. Shalin tries to convince Priyanka to team up with him and further play the game.

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana tries to be sweet with contestants

    After the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, it seems Archana has had her lesson. A new Archana is seen in today's episode. She tries to be extra nice to all the contestants and this shock everyone.

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina and Nimrit clear things between each other

    Tina and Nimrit are clearing things up between them, both agree that they should have talked about it before. Both decide not to keep grudges from now on.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News