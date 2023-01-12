Bigg Boss 16, Jan 12 LIVE: Sreejita's fiance & Sumbul's uncle enter; Simi Garewal interacts with housemates

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 12 LIVE: In today's episode, Sumbul's uncle and Sreejita's fiancé enter the home. Archana Gautam, who is simply overjoyed to meet everyone, reveals her desire to speak with a foreigner at least once in her life. Meanwhile, Sumbul's uncle, also known as Bade Papa, brings a great deal of laughter and humor into the home. On the other side, Simi Garewal makes a comeback on Bigg Boss 16 with her talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, following a hiatus of 16 long years. She grills the housemates with challenging questions, and they respond. It will be interesting to watch what revelations emerge from this conversation with Simi Garwal.