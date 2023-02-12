Bigg Boss 16: Is it Priyanka Chahar Choudhary vs Shiv Thakare? See what the internet is saying

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Who wins? Priyanka or Shiv? see what the internet is saying.

Bigg Boss 16: Though we all will get to know the winner of this season tonight, netizens have already started their battle on social media. Fans have flooded social media with their guess games. In just a few hours, "the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 is..." will echo on the big stage with Salman Khan announcing the name of the winner but its already Priyanka Chahar Choudhary vs Shiv Thakare on social media. Well, we all need to wait to know in whose hands the trophy will shine, till then let's enjoy the battle between the fans.

The internet is playing its own Bigg Boss. Let's have a look.

Meanwhile, the Grand Finale has already kick-started, The top finalists, Priyanka, Shiv, MC STan, Archana, and Shalin are reliving their journey with Salman Khan and all the ex-contestants. Those who want to watch it online and switch to Voot. It will stream on the OTT platform at 9 pm IST. You can also watch it online on Jio TV. Airtel subscribers can view it live on Airtel XStream.

