Bigg Boss 16: Is Gautam, Soundarya's relationship real? Questions raised in 'Bigg Boss ki adaalat'

Bigg Boss 16: Contestants will have to face tough questions from their housemates as they gear up for a new task called 'BB Ki Adalat'. Celebraties inside BB16 House will be seen pointing fingers at Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's relationship. In a promo shared by the channels on Instagram, the house is turned into a courtroom. Ankit Gupta and Gori Nagori are seen as judges and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays a lawyer. Nimrit is seen putting her case forward as she said: "Soundarya aur Gautam... relationship waakae hi fake hai? (Are their relationship actually fake?)"

The video was captioned: "Bigg Boss ki adalat main khulegi sabki poll. Kya hoga jab safaayi deni padegi Gautam aur Soundarya ko."

Archana Gautam came in as the first witness and said: "Mujhe yeh rishta fake lagta hai (I think this relationship is fake)." Gautam is seen justifying himself by saying that whatever are his feelings it is there. Tina Datta was another witness who said: "All of a sudden how has this relationship turned into love." To which, Soundarya hits back and said: "Fake ki baat kar rahe hai toh Shalin aur Tina kya kar rahe hai (If you guys are talking about bing fake, what are Shalin and Tina doing)." Soundarya was hinting at their growing closeness in the show.

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta was at his wittiest best while roasting co-contestant Archana Gautam during the nomination task. During the nomination task, Ankit nominated Shaleen Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

When he took the name of the two for nominations, Archana was heard saying: "Aaj toh naye naye namune mil rahe hai by god. (Today, I am coming across new specimens, by God!) "

To which, Ankit replied: "Arrey, tum mirror main dekh lo, tumhe roz milengay (Look at youself in the mirror and you will find one every day)."

Archana was then heard saying: "Apni dost ki dushmani nikal rahe hai. (He is targeting me for his friend (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary)"

Ankit gave it back with his one liner: "Tumhare paas toh dost bhi nahi dushmani nikaalne ke liye. (You, do not even have friends who will fight for you)."

The reality show premiers on Colors TV.

-- with IANS inputs

