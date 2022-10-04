Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul to enter the house? DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOR.KILI Bigg Boss 16: Kili Paul to enter the house?

Bigg Boss 16: The highly anticipated reality show hosted by Salman Khan has started with a bang. The coming days will see celebrities living together, competing against each other, and going to all extents to win the prestigious title. Now, there are reports of Internet sensation Kili Paul entering the Bigg Boss house.

According to a report in ETimes, the Tanzanian creator, Kili Paul, who is popular for lip-syncing and dancing to Hindi Bollywood songs, will soon enter the house. However, for the fans who have been waiting for his entry with bated breaths, it may be disheartening to know the fact that he would not come as a participant but with a special motive. He will be conducting a special task, and contestants Abdu Rozik and MC Stan will perform with him.

A few days ago, Kili also shared a video with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, and it received a lot of love.

For the unversed, Kili Paul is a social media star who amasses a massive following around the world. The creator dances and lip-syncs to popular Bollywood songs with his sister. He has over 4.2 million followers on his Instagram account. His videos go viral in no time and garner a huge amount of traffic.

Recently, Kili traveled to India in order to attend Meta Creators Day on September 30 in Mumbai. He was spotted shaking a leg at the event with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The highlights of the evening were Kili and Ranveer. Their videos from the occasion have gone viral.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan in Ae Watan Mere Watan: Varun Dhawan announces Prime Original film with quirky video

Speaking of the show, Shalin Bhanot and Sajid Khan are seen locking horns in the new promo. Shalin nominated Sajid Khan in the first round of elimination, which infuriated Sajid Khan. Sajid claimed he considered Shalin his brother and is puzzled as to why the actor chose to nominate him during the first week of Bigg Boss 16. Their argument has piqued the interest of the audience.

Also read: Angad Bedi and Kirti Kulhari open up about 'The List'; former says 'acting like robots wasn't easy'

Latest Entertainment News