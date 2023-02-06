Monday, February 06, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16 February 6 LIVE: Audience gets chance to enter house for elections, contestants fight for top 5

Bigg Boss 16 February 6 LIVE: In today's episode, contestants fight for the top 5 finalists. For the first time in Bigg Boss history, the audience enters the house to vote for their favourite contestants. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 22:12 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 February 6 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 February 6 LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss gives chance to the audience to vote for their favourite contestant by letting them enter the house. This is happening for the first time in Bigg Boss history. As the voting begins, the 6 finalists, Shiv, Shalin, Archana, Priyanka, MC Stan and Nimrit try to convince the audience with their speech. Meanwhile, Shalin again goes a little over and dances with Archana but both fall while dancing. As the contestants fight for the top 5, let's see what happens in today's episode.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 February 6 LIVE

  • Feb 06, 2023 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Audience taunts Shalin

    As Shalin starts with his speech, audience starts taunting him for his chicken issues and they start asking him about Tina.

  • Feb 06, 2023 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Priyanka's speech

    Priyanka starts by greeting the audience and shares her struggle with them. She expressed her feeling for Bigg Boss and leaves it to the audience for the decision.

  • Feb 06, 2023 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    MC Stan gives speech in his way

    MC Stan starts with his signatory dialogue, he keeps the speech real and filled with wit. 

  • Feb 06, 2023 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Audience hoots for Shiv

    As Shiv tries to convince everyone to vote for him, the audience couldn't stop hooting for him. This makes Shiv filled with joy.

  • Feb 06, 2023 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Nimrit speaks her heart out

    While giving speech to the audience, Nimrit goes all emotional and tries to convince everyone to vote for her.

  • Feb 06, 2023 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana gives speech to convince audience

    Archana gives a speech to the audience to convince everyone to vote for her.

  • Feb 06, 2023 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss surprises contestants with live audience

    Bigg Boss surprises contestants with a live audience inside the house. He announces that the nominations will be done by the audience today. The contestants will fight for top 5 today.

  • Feb 06, 2023 9:51 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana taunts Nimrit

    As Nimrit sleeps at odd hours the alarm rings and Archana doesn't leave a chance to take a dig at her. She shouts 'jaagte raho' and Nimrit gets irritated.

