Saturday, February 04, 2023
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Feb 4 LIVE: Karan Johar puts Shiv in witness box; Archana gets schooled by host
India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 04, 2023 21:52 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Feb 4 LIVE: In today's episode, the house is transformed into a courtroom and host Karan Johar calls each contestant into the witness box one by one. The host claims that Priyanka is the only candidate who is unable to establish true connections with the other contestants in the house. Kjo, on the other hand, chastises Archana for being aggressive toward Shiv, Mc Stan, and Nimrit during the prize money task. Meanwhile, Shiv is caught off guard when the host announces that he has received the lowest votes in the house. Keep an eye on this space for real-time updates.

 

 

  • Feb 04, 2023 9:52 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Priyanka in the witness box

    Priyanka is interrogated by Karan Johar about her relationships with the other housemates.

  • Feb 04, 2023 9:40 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana gets probed

    Karan Johar probes Archana and accuses him of seeking revenge in the game based on personal grudges.

  • Feb 04, 2023 9:25 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Host asks Shiv to leave the house

    Shiv is asked to leave the house by the host, who informs him that he garnered the lowest votes. However, later host informs that it was just a ploy and the eviction will be announced later.

  • Feb 04, 2023 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shiv faces heat

    Karan Johar grills Shiv with difficult questions about mandali and his game.

  • Feb 04, 2023 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    House turns into a courtroom

    The house is transformed into a courtroom and the host places Shiv in the witness box.

  • Feb 04, 2023 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Karan Johar schools Archana

    Karan Johar schools Archana for going overboard on Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan during the prize money task.

