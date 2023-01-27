Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan walks out after Priyanka Choudhary-Tina Datta argue over bullying Shalin Bhanot

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Farah Khan, Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta argue

Bigg Boss 16: Last week was tough for Shalin Bhanot, who was bullied by housemates Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. During the ration task, Tina and Shalin, got into an ugly spat over chicken. Tina along with her friends Priyanka and Archana Gautam mocked Shalin for his behaviour in the house after he refuses to take chicken from their ration. Following this, they made remarks at the actor and mocked him for his mental state in the house. Further, Tina also reveals that her mental health is down too but she doesn’t act fake like 'Shalin'.

Now, Farah Khan, who is stepping into actor-host Salman Khan's shoes for Weekend Ka Vaar, slams Tina for making her dental issue so serious that she was willing to leave Bigg Boss 16 on its account, but was mocking Shalin for his mental health. The filmmaker questions Tina and Priyanka's insensitive behaviour, calling it 'disgusting'. She says, "Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye... Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting (Tina's broken tooth was so serious that she was thinking of leaving the show, but at the same time she was making fun of Shalin, when he was going through a nightmare. Tina and Priyanka's behaviour is disgusting)."

However, instead of realising their mistake Tina and Priyanka argue with Farah. This leads to the Main Hoon Na director getting irritated. she then warns them, saying, "If you don't want to listen to me, I'll walk out." To which, Tina replied, "Ye galat portray ho raha hai (we are being portrayed in a wrong way)." A furious Farah scolds Tina for her attitude. She says, "This is why people have a problem... this attitude... keep talking..."

Sharing the new promo video, the channel wrote on Instagram, "Shukravaar Ka Vaar mein kiya Tina aur Priyanka ke behaviour ne Farah Khan ko upset (Tina and Priyanka's behaviour upsets Farah Khan on Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode).

