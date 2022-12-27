Bigg Boss 16: Family members to enter house and stay with contestants? Here's What We Know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEVIL_NAHYAN Still from Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 has been striking the TRP list and there is no doubt because it is giving us daily doses of some fuming content. Now there has been a new rumour on social media that the family members of the contestants will be entering the house to stay with them. A social media page @BiggBoss_Tak has tweeted about the news. In the last episode, Bigg Boss announced that he will be giving surprises throughout the week as its a new year. So. perhaps this might one of the surprises that Bigg Boss has planned.

Breaking the news, BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, “Breaking! Family members of the contestants to enter the BB16 house this Saturday (31st Dec) for a day. They will stay inside the house for one day and will be doing a special task. The episode will telecast on Sunday. #BiggBoss16." The same was confirmed again by another insider social media account Bigg Boss Taaza Khaba. It will be interesting to see how the contestants' family members will perform the task.

Apart from this, currently, the Bigg Boss house is under full fire as Archana and Vikkas have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. In the latest promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Vikkas and Archana get into an ugly argument. Soon their fight escalates to such a level, that Archana throws away boiling water. Vikkas and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were standing close, and they escape from a mishap. The kitchen fights don't end up here. Later, Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Sreejita De, and Vikkas argue near the gas stove. Vikkas loses his cool, and he throws things near the gas stove, leaving the other two in fear. Soon, Soundarya and Shalin were seen pacifying Vikas from going out of control.

This is not the first time Vikkas and Archana have fought with each other but this is surely one of the most violent fights of the Bigg boss 16 house. The previous episode also witnessed a few fights between Sumbul Touqeer and Vikkas during a task and Archana's fight with Priyanka, Sreejita De and MC Stan. Talking about the nominations, this week 8 contestants, who have been nominated are Priyanka, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul, Tina Datta, Vikkas Manaktala.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

