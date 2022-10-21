Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan calls Sumbul Touqeer 'fighter' amidst ongoing criticism

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMAAN FANS Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16: Imlie fans are keenly awaiting the day when Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan will reunite. The duo became every household's favourite character with their stint in popular television serial. However, after joining Bigg Boss, Sumbul Touqeer has often been making headlines. First, for her bond with Shalin Bhanot, followed by her father blaming Tina Dutta and Shalin for playing with Sumbul's emotions. Due to this, Sumbul Touqeer faced a lot of criticism from all quarters for being confused and not listening to her father's advice. Now, Fahmaan Khan, who has been a constant support to the actress has yet again penned a heartfelt note for Sumbul.

Fahmaan Khan penned down a note for the actress on twitter that says, "For everything that is going around the big boss house all I know is, being around strangers isn't easy in any way. Besides she's always been comfortable around the people she claimed to be her own. Unlike now. But she's a fighter, she might get teary at times but she knows how to over come that and fight again. All this and simply 18. Talk about having an entire life ahead of you and gaining the experience of life and people so soon. Je phayuuuur!!!"

Meanwhile, Sumbul and Fahmaan fans have fondly termed the duo’s friendship as #SuMaan. Following Fahmaan's tweet, their fans showered on the duo and said, "She is sooo lucky to hv a true friend lyk u... u r gem fahmmy...wish every girl hv a friend lyk u...lots of respect for u nd iys increasing day by day." Another wrote, "Evil eyes off my #SuMaan nothing but just love to you guys!"

Also, there has been a lot of buzz in the media regarding Khan entering as a wild-card contestant on Bigg Boss 16. Well, the actor has denied the rumors of entering the show. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, he stated that he cannot stay locked in a house as he happens to be a very outdoor person. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar: Shiv Thakare punishes Priyanka; Karan Johar to host

Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul's friendship

In the initial days of Salman Khan's show, we saw a sweet friendship blossom between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot. However, soon it started to look like a one-sided love story to Tina Datta and a few fellow contestants. Later, Sumbul’s father joined Salman Khan on stage and schooled Tina and Shalin for behaving bad with his daughter. As the episode ended, netizens hoped that Sumbul might change her game but nothing of that sort happened. The Imlie actress reunited with Shalin and Tina to continue her game. After being warned by everyone in the house and outside, the actress continues to nuture her bond with Shalin and Tina.

ALSO READ: Vaishali Takkar's last wish fulfilled, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wanted THIS after death

Latest Entertainment News