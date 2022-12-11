Bigg Boss 16 December 11 LIVE: Tina Datta re-enters the show; she exposes Shalin's fake love

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 December 11 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 December 11 LIVE: Shalin was already tagged as a fake person in the house time and again by the contestants. Now, he is seen having a conversation with Sreejita De where she questions him about crying. He immediately flips and says that he doesn’t like Tina that much anyways and wasn’t crying. Should I call this fake or think that he is just hiding his feelings? But, little did Shalin know that Tina is entering the house today and again Bigg Boss leaves the decision to him. Putting him in a tough situation, he either presses the buzzer and loses the money or brings Tina back. This time he chooses Tina. But, the drama which Tina brings along with her as soon as she enters is going to be worth a watch.

