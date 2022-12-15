Bigg Boss 16 Dec 15 LIVE: 'Ghar ki Chitthi' makes Shalin, Nimrit emotional; Archana-Priyanka's tiff gets worse

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSS_TAK Bigg Boss 16 Dec 15 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Dec 15 LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss surprises the contestants by giving them handwritten letters from their parents. While reading 'Ghar ki Chitthi', Nimrit and Shalin breakdown into tears and miss their parents. On the other hand, in the last episode, Archana and Priyanka already had an ugly verbal spat but were seen clearing their misunderstandings later but now again today both are seen locking horns over kitchen issues. While Priyanka is working in the kitchen, Archana comes in to interfere. Priyanka seems really irritated with Archana interrupting her and believes that Archana always has a problem when she is in the kitchen. Out of frustration, Priyanka breaks down in tears. Their friendship has been tested time and again in the house. With the series of back-to-back fights, will this bond continue?

