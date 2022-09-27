Bigg Boss 16 Contestants: Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia & Chandni Sharma to join Salman Khan's show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NIMRITAHLUWALIA,COLORSTV,SUMBUL_TO Bigg Boss 16 Contestants

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants: Salman Khan is all set to bring a number of celebrities under one roof with the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss. While no names have been confirmed so far, through the promos, new contestants are being teased lately. Actresses Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Chandini Sharma are the latest names that are expected to join Salman Khan's show.

While Chandni Sharma shot to fame for her appearance in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, actress Sumbul Touqeer was seen in the daily soap Imlie. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, on the other hand, features in the show Choti Sardarni. Watch the promos here to make your guess:

Not just the contestant but the promos of the hoist Salman Khan have also garnered attention. From Gabbar Singh of 'Sholay' to Kancha Cheena of 'Agneepath' and Mogambo of 'Mr India', Salman Khan slips into the persona of each of these Bollywood baddies in the new round of 'Bigg Boss 16' promos.

In a recent promo, Salman dons the look of Amrish Puri's Mogambo by wearing a black jacket with gold detailing, and that iconic bracelet. He sits on a white throne with crystal balls, just like Mogambo was shown sitting in the 1987 movie 'Mr India', featuring Anil Kapoor and the late Sridevi.

Salman gives his own twist to the immortal line from the movie -- "Mogambo khush hua"(Mogambo is happy now) -- and says, "Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sabko darr lagega Bigg Boss se, Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss ab khud khelega (Mogambo will never be happy now because now everyone will be scared of Bigg Boss. With Bigg Boss 16, the game will change. Now, Bigg Boss will play himself)."

In another promo, he appears in Sanjay Dutt's Kancha Cheena look from 'Agneepath' (2012) starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and the late Rishi Kapoor. And he can be seen saying in the promo: "Kancha Cheena ke Mandwa par bhi sirf Bigg Boss ka khauf chaayega (Kancha Cheena's Mandwa will also see the terror of Bigg Boss)."

Earlier, in the first promo, Salman turned into Gabbar Singh, the iconic role played by Amjad Khan in the 1975 action film 'Sholay' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan.

He repeated the popular dialogue from the film in a different way and said: "50-50 kos door jab bachcha raat ko royega to maa kahegi, beta so ja varna Bigg Boss aa jayega (Even 50 km away, when a child will cry at night, the mother will say, 'go to sleep or Bigg Boss will come')."

'Bigg Boss 16' is all set to start from October 1 at 9.30 p.m. on Colors.

