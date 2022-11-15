Bigg Boss 16: Best friends Archana Gautam and Priyanka get into ugly spat, latter says 'maa-baap ne...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CAPTAINGZB Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chaudhary get into an ugly spat

After Archana Gautam has re-entered the show, the Bigg Boss house is witnessing a new phase of ugly spats among the contestants. Friends are turning into foes as in the upcoming episode Archana and Priyanka will be seen locking horns in the kitchen. A promo of the episode was shared on the Instagram page of Colors TV, which showed the two getting into an ugly spat. It starts with Archana telling Priyanka, "maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana".

Watch the promo here:

Priyanka then replies by saying, "don`t go on parents", Ankit Gupta intervenes and tells Archana to not to cross the line. Later, Priyanka is seen sitting in the garden area and telling the new captain of the house Sajid Khan that Archana is crossing lines, he then says that he wants the duties to be changed. Glimpses also show that Priyanka and Archana have a face-off over the comment. Archana went on to mock Priyanka and says, "Haraam ka mat kha".

In the last episode, Sajid Khan won the captaincy task and became the new captain of the house. He has now been given new powers to run the house. Bigg Boss announced that the task would be touring the house and Sajid will be the tour guide. However, things went awry when Sajid was named to be the captain. Tina got into a heated argument with Sajid as he had promised to take her side and called him a "flipper." After Sajid was named the new captain of the house, the benefits were changed too. Bigg Boss said that the two contestants who would share the room with Sajid will be free from duties and will also be safe from nominations.

Well, today's episode will be full of some masaledaar tours. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday - Sunday at 9.30 PM only on Colors and Voot.

