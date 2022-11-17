Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam opposes Captain Sajid Khan, housemates throw her belongings in jail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam opposes Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss 16 sees no dearth of drama with each passing day. The contestants have been making headlines with their antics inside the house. The last episode showed Archana not agreeing to the captain's assigned duties and following her own rules. The episode also showed Archana and Sajid indulging in an ugly spat after the politician-actress raised questions over the captain's bias during the task. Continuing her rebellion against Captain Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam is seen taking her rage to the next level.

The latest promo shows housemates uniting together against Archana as she sleeps in the room and denies following the captain's orders. In the promo, Sajid Khan is seen saying to housemates, "Duty to karani hai mere ko aur duty nahi hogi to uski punishment usse milni chaiye." The clip then shows Archana sleeping in her room. Then the captain is asking the housemates to inform Archana that if she doesn't wake up in 20 minutes and start doing her duties, she will be punished. After that, Shiv and Nimrit are seen informing Archana that it is the captain's order, and if you don't follow it, you will be punished in your manner only. After that, the actress is seen replying, "Unko bolo chhede na pata chala wo bhi na kare." She also says, don't nag on me; I will come when I want. The promo further shows, Sajid Khan saying, "She wants to play, okay, we will play, bahut badi superstar samjhti hai, khud ko hum dikhate hai, superstar." Then housemates are seen throwing Archana's belongings in the jail. The promo also shows contestants taking off Archana to the floor with her bed.

Meanwhile, apart from Archana vs. housemates, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot have indulged in an ugly spat. The scene started when Tina Datta injured her ankle after slipping inside the house. Shalin took care of her and pressed her feet. Shalin was advised by MC Stan not to intervene after Tina screamed out of pain. The actor argued with the stan and continued to press Tina's foot. As a result, Stan abused Shalin on the reality programme.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his acting debut with Karan Johar's film? Here's what we know!

An infuriated Shalin started yelling at MC Stan after the rapper insulted him. Shalin allegedly made negative remarks about Stan's mother, which angered him. Following this, the rapper grabbed a vase, went towards Shalin and nearly hit the actor with it.

Also read: Bruce Willis aphasia diagnosis: Die Hard actor going through 'really difficult time' after acting retirement

Latest Entertainment News